Atlanta, GA

“You Owe Me ’Bout $3 Million”: Breaking Down Episode 4 of ‘Atlanta’

By Lex Pryor
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“And every island fled away, and the mountains were not found.” —Revelation 16:20. On the fourth episode of Atlanta’s third season, recompense strikes like a tidal wave, flooding both the suburbs and the slums. The team behind the series named it the “The Big Payback,” an appropriate title to say the...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 1

The Ringer

‘Atlanta’ Season 3, Episode 4, Recap

Van Lathan and Charles Holmes break down the fourth episode of Atlanta Season 3, “The Big Payback.” They talk about the horror nature of the episode and share their thoughts on episodes that don’t involve Darius, Paper Boi, Van, and Earn. Plus, they discuss the role generational wealth plays both in society and in this episode.
