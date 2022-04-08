Artemis I receives new wet dress rehearsal date
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (WHNT) — The Artemis I wet dress rehearsal was pushed back twice due to weather and vent valve issues. However, NASA has set a new date.
The wet dress rehearsal is now slated to begin on April 9 with take off on April 11 at 2:40 p.m. ET.
NASA officials say that the two day test is slated to begin with a call to stations at 5 p.m. EDT on Saturday. Engineers will continue to investigate any issues and “refine the test schedule to account for insights gained during previous runs and activities.”
