Johnson City, TN

Johnson City seeks $9.6M for Innovation Park infrastructure

By David Floyd Press Staff Writer dfloyd@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson City is pursuing $9.6 million in federal funding to construct a 2,200-foot road network through Innovation Park, a step that officials hope will help spur business growth on dozens of acres of largely unused land. During their regular meeting on Thursday, commissioners authorized staff to apply for a...

www.timesnews.net

Related
Nevada Appeal

Carson City appropriates $8 million for infrastructure projects

Thanks to the passage of the fiscal year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, Carson City now has $8 million in federal funding for infrastructure projects. The city will use the money for Quill Water Treatment Plant upgrades, the Southeast Sewer Extension Project, Western Nevada Safe Routes to School, a new fire station and emergency operations center, and the William Street Complete Streets Project.
CARSON CITY, NV
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City to weigh $5.9M loan for Sevier Center replacement

JOHNSON CITY — A plan to build housing for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents is taking another step toward reality. Next week, Johnson City leaders will decide whether to enter into an agreement with LHP Development, a Knoxville real estate company, which plans to construct 145 one- bedroom apartments to replace aging subsidized housing offered at the John Sevier Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane Valley asked to seek over $12M in federal infrastructure traffic funding

(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council will be asked Tuesday by Bill Helbig, director of Community & Public Works, to submit over $12 million in federal funding requests for infrastructure improvements to Washington’s Congressional Delegation. Based on the 2022 federal budgeting process, Helbig noted in a...
TRAFFIC
Johnson City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane County seeks infrastructure, ed disparity proposals for stimulus dollars

(The Center Square) – Spokane County will soon start advertising for proposed projects in two of six categories eligible for American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. Jeff Morris, community engagement and policy advisor, briefed Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French about the status of plans to award the first $43 million of ARP dollars.
POLITICS
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City to host bluebell hikes at Winged Deer Park

One of the early flowering plants of spring will be showcased in a series of walks hosted by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department. Winged Deer Park contains the largest collection of bluebell flowers in Northeast Tennessee and they only bloom for a very short time. The bluebells will...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Federal funding goes to infrastructure projects planned in state parks

(Bismarck, ND) -- Nearly 16-million dollars in federal coronavirus aid will be used to fund infrastructure projects in state parks. Projects on the list include a maintenance shop and seasonal housing at Sully Creek State Park, electric and water upgrades at Grahams Island State Park, maintenance and upgrades at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, and work on the Art Link Cabin and general maintenance at Cross Ranch State Park. The projects will be bid out over the next three years.
BISMARCK, ND
WTHI

Marshall City Park Improvements

One local Wabash Valley city is bringing major upgrades to its community. Over in Illinois, the City of Marshall will soon see big improvements to city parks in the area.
MARSHALL, IL
Person
Miranda Lambert
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City identifies uses for $13.4M in pandemic relief funds

JOHNSON CITY — The $13.4 million Johnson City has received from the American Rescue Plan Act will support improvements to emergency services facilities and hasten the rollout of high-speed broadband. Johnson City staff presented those funding recommendations during a workshop with city commissioners on Thursday. These one-time funds have...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WYFF4.com

Seeking Israeli innovations for South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Searching for innovative companies to call South Carolina home is the mission of Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette as she heads to Israel this week. The Republican Lieutenant Governor's Association has put together the trade mission for Evette and five colleagues from other states. Her goal is...
ECONOMY
Kingsport Times-News

Evergreen branching out with next generation

When Auke Valk immigrated to Tennessee from Holland in the 1950s, it was as a hand-picked employee for a Kingsport businessman who sought success in the tulip and cut flower business. There are stories told by longtime residents of the early days who say he could be seen walking down...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Susan Jane “Janie” Davis Hobbs

HILTONS, VA - Susan Jane “Janie” Davis Hobbs passed away peacefully at her home in Hiltons, VA on April 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Janie was born February 21, 1951 in Knoxville, TN to the late Charles L. “Jack” and the late Margaret Elizabeth “Libby” Davis. Janie spent her early childhood in the coal fields of Kentucky and then moved to Lebanon, VA where she attended elementary and high school. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Virginia at Wise in 1972, and taught biology and chemistry at Honaker High School in Honaker, VA. Her Appalachian Mountain Heritage and her love for Virginia were evident throughout her life. In June 1973, Janie married Samuel Alan Hobbs of Hiltons, VA. In their early years of marriage, they moved for Alan’s job to Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and finally landed in Kingsport, TN where they raised their children. Later moves included stints in Arkansas, California and Texas but Kingsport was always “home.” For 18 years, Janie worked at the First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport as the youth director. During this time, she loved shepherding the spiritual journey of the youth. She loved following these “youth” over the years and continued to be a mentor, advisor and friend. Over the course of her life, Janie developed an extensive list of hobbies: sewing, quilting, singing, playing the guitar, hiking, running, and enjoying her grandchildren. After she and Alan retired to the Hobbs family farm “on the River” in Hiltons, she deeply appreciated the natural beauty of the mountains and the Holston River and loved entertaining the numerous friends and family who often visited. She continued to invest in furthering her spiritual life by leading several weekly Bible studies, even doing so on Zoom during her hospital stays prior to her death.
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

F.B. Tomlinson, Jr.

KINGSPORT - Fred Blackwell Tomlinson, Jr, 87, of Kingsport, entered eternal rest Monday, April 4, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Scott County, VA, on October 4, 1934, son of the late Fred and Elsie Tomlinson, he has resided in this area since 2003. He graduated from Bland County High School and received a bachelor’s degree while in the service. F.B. was a veteran of The Cuban Crisis, having served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 25 years of service and later retired from Charleston Naval Shipyard. F.B. was owner/operator of Tomlinson Christmas Tree Farm. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend who loved his family, was a hard worker, and loved being outdoors with his green thumb.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Scott County to restart tax assessment meetings due to ‘legal issue’

GATE CITY — If there were ever a restart button for the tax reassessment process in Scott County, officials would have quickly and painstakingly pushed it this week. The county doesn’t have such a button, but the Scott County Board of Supervisors opted for a do-over on its property tax reassessment on Wednesday when the board unanimously opted to disband its board of equalization.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WATE

Knoxville property assessor explains property reassessment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County reappraises property every four years per state code and it has left many homeowners confused. In a video posted to Facebook Knox County Mayor, Glen Jacobs, and a property assessor, John Whitehead, explain what this means. They explained that it is not a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

A show of support

Oak Hill Cemetery owner Timothy McKinney is showing his support of the Lynn Mountain crosses in Elizabethton by placing three wooden crosses in a visible location at Oak Hill. The crosses can be seen from the Lamont Street side of the cemetery near Founders Park. The Lynn Mountain crosses have...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Sullivan County grants tenure to 11 teachers

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County's Board of Education unanimously approved tenure for 11 teachers Thursday night, as recommended by Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Before the meeting vote, during a work session, board member Mark Ireson asked if the tenure class of 2022 was smaller than normal, to which Assistant Director Ingrid Deloach responded it was and would continue to be for a few years in the future.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Community health project educates SW Va. health workers and residents

APPALACHIA — Organizers of a project to improve health workers’ awareness of community nutrition and health care access problems will continue in Wise County. Wendy Welch, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Graduate Medical Education Consortium, said the $20,000 grant-funded program started in July 2021 to show health care career students the importance of understanding their patients’ economic and health environment when treating them.
WISE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

