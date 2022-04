Veronica Zagone scored five goals with an assist for Gateway to a 15-10 win over Highland in Highland. Gwen Farina netted five goals for Gateway (1-2), which trailed 8-7 at halftime before outscoring Highland 8-2 in the second half. Taylor Breining scored twice, while Madison Scambia, Lindsey Baxter, and Madison Kaeferle each had a goal in the win.

HIGHLAND, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO