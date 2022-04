Americans are facing big financial challenges as rising costs and inflation put a strain on our wallets, causing nearly two-thirds of all U.S. households to operate on a paycheck to paycheck basis. From basic goods such as clothing, toiletries, and food to the ever-soaring gas-prices people from all walks of life are feeling the pinch. And, reports are pointing to disappointing news as experts note that these inflation prices will not be decreasing anytime soon. In fact, the inflation rates are predicted to continue trending towards higher and higher price points. But, which products have been most affected by this unprecedented inflation?

BUSINESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO