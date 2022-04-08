A special opener to Riverbend fans for lots of reasons

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerard Fischer (right), his wife Beth Fischer and friend Dave Bamper celebrate Opening Day among a happy sea of Cardinal fans Thursday at Ballpark Village.  (Nathan Woodside | For The Telegraph)

ST. LOUIS - As he made his way into Busch Stadium for Thursday's season opener, Gerard Fischer was returning to the site of some of his greatest moves.

"I proposed to my wife, Mary Beth, in 2003 at the old Busch Stadium," said Fischer, of Godfrey. "The opener is always around my birthday on April 8. I turn 60 tomorrow."

Fischer was one of the thousands of Cardinals fans, including many from the Riverbend, who made the annual early spring pilgrimage to Busch Stadium for Opening day.

"I've been going to Opening Day for the last 30-plus years," Fischer said. "It started out with my high school classmates, but now with my wife for the past 20 years."

The Cardinals made it a happy day-before Fischer's birthday with a 9-0 win over the Pirtates.

With Opening Day being a holiday of sorts among Cardinals fans, the it's become a family tradition.

That includes the Graham family.

"Opening Day is definitely a family tradition," said Steven Graham, whose late father Lary Graham was a Hall of Fame basketball coach at Madison High school and SIUE. "My mom, sisters and I  go every year. It's a yearly event we plan for.

"Even when I lived in Las Vegas for a while, I would always fly home just for Opening Day."

It's indeed a family affair for them.

"My mom, Waneta, is the biggest Cardinal fan I know," Steven Graham said. "She loves going to the games and I've been going to games with her as long as I can remember. I remember cheering for the Cardinals in 1985 when I was 5 years old.

"We love the Hall of Famers in the convertibles and especially the Clydesdales. The Cardinals do a great job of putting on a great Opening Day."

Fischer said being at Opening Day is different from other games and conjures memories from childhood.

"There are great memories of listening to Cardinal baseball while growing up," he said. "It always brings back those memories of listening to Jack Buck and Mike Shannon on the radio with my dad and family and friends in Quincy."

Not all the fans at Thursday's opener were in the stands. Some watched from a higher perch, including former Lewis and Clark Community College men's basketball coach Paul Ellis.

Ellis and his wife Melissa took in Opening Day's festivities from a friend's condo high above right center field.

"You can't beat it," said Ellis. "It's a little chilly, a bit windy, but you can't complain."

Ellis coached LCCC's basketball team from 1981 to 1983 in the days when the school's athletics teams were  nicknamed the Bucks.

"I've been to openers before, but never like this," Ellis said from the eighth-floor perch. "There's a nice bar on the balcony, It's amazing."

Ellis is retired, but still spends broadcasting Missouri Baptist University basketball games and has a part-time gig with Weight Watchers.

As Ellis watched the Cardinals and Pirates go through pregame, his thoughts went back to his days at LCCC.

"I miss those Lewis and Clark Days," said Ellis, whose teams played their games in the old Hatheway Hall gymnasium, down the hall from the swim pool.

"We used to tell visiting teams we were playing in the pool," Ellis said with a chuckle."I stay in touched with some of the players and would love to have a big old Lewis and Clark reunion."

Opening Day is for families of all kinds.

"Opening Day is a holiday in St. Louis," said John Vambeketes, owner of the Ranch House restaurant in Godfrey. "I usually come with Ranch House family. Opening Day means the start to another great season."

Opening Day was in doubt until Major League Baseball and the team owners ended a player lockout that threatened the season. And with the COVID-19 pandemic lessening, normal baseball looms on the horizon.

"It's great to see the crowd at full capacity after two years of going through the pandemic," Fischer said.

Steve Graham added that while the baseball lockout left some bad impressions, all is forgiven for now.

"This year is special because it's the first normal Opening Day since Covid," Graham said. "It's great seeing downtown packed and all the excitement. As for the lockout, I'm upset with the owners and the way they chose to negotiate.

"But we have a full season, so I can't complain."

