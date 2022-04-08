Investigators respond to deadly wreck involving motorcycle north of downtown Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — Investigators responded to a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle Thursday night in Morganton.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 18 and Kirksey Drive north of downtown.

[ALSO READ: Father dies days after son in Morganton double shooting]

A car turned into the path of the motorcycle, Morganton Public Safety said.

The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: Morganton man, 74, saves home from fire after SUV goes up in flames)

©2022 Cox Media Group