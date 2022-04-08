ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

Investigators respond to deadly wreck involving motorcycle north of downtown Morganton

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6zur_0f2xADnZ00

MORGANTON, N.C. — Investigators responded to a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle Thursday night in Morganton.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 18 and Kirksey Drive north of downtown.

[ALSO READ: Father dies days after son in Morganton double shooting]

A car turned into the path of the motorcycle, Morganton Public Safety said.

The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: Morganton man, 74, saves home from fire after SUV goes up in flames)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Man accidentally shoots kids in car

Scene along Highway 25 in Greenville County. Homes and cabins are gone. Thousands of acres were charred. Here are the overnight developments as a wildfire burns near Gatlinburg. Friends of Alexis Ware speak out on 2 month anniversary of her disappearance. Updated: 7 hours ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Las Cruces Sun-News

One dead as police investigate motorcycle crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash crash near Rinconada Boulevard and Northrise Drive on Thursday. Few details were available a day after the crash. However, a spokesperson from the City of Las Cruces confirmed that a 39-year-old man died as a result of the crash. The spokesperson also confirmed that the motorcyclist was the only person involved in the crash.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morganton, NC
Accidents
Morganton, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Morganton, NC
KCEN

Two dead after three-vehicle wreck in Waco

WACO, Texas — Two people are dead after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waco, Saturday night, according to Waco Police. Police said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 53-year-old woman later died at a local hospital due to her injures. A third person was involved and was also sent to a local hospital.
WACO, TX
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Morganton Public Safety#Fahertywsoc9#Suv#Cox Media Group
CBS 17

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A dozen people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hiddenite suspects charged after separate investigations

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects have been charged following separate drug-related investigations in Alexander County. Deputies were attempting a ‘paper service’ around 4 a.m. on Tuesday on Sloan Road in Hiddenite, which led to a trespassing complaint. After investigating, 33-year-old Stony Point resident Tiffany Dickerson was arrested and faces multiple charges […]
HIDDENITE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
85K+
Followers
95K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy