Escambia County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional...

alerts.weather.gov

The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
County
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Cars
State
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dundy RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...079...252 AND 253 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...Late this morning through early evening. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest by the afternoon. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 23 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Dawson, Richland, Wibaux, Prairie and McCone Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be near zero at times. Expect stress to newborn livestock.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
#Flood
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Grand Forks BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected across western Grand Forks County. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches across western Grand Forks County. 1 to 5 inches of accumulation is expected across eastern Grand Forks County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Grand Forks County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy snowfall rates and blowing snow will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less. Where heaviest snowfall occurs large impassible drifts may severely impact travel and travel impacts may linger after snow stops falling. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a sharp cutoff within Grand Forks County where precipitation may remain rain through this evening instead of snow greatly impacting potential accumulations in the east.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Dilkon and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could lower visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected, shifting to the northwest by the afternoon. * WHERE...Cheyenne and Rawlins Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions associated with strong winds and blowing dust is expected, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may down trees, power lines, and damage property in addition to producing areas of blowing dust that could result in localized diminished visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds will shift to the northwest between late morning and early afternoon near the Colorado border and during the mid to late afternoon across Kansas.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Roberts HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Hemphill, Lipscomb and Roberts Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...079...252 AND 253 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...Late this morning through early evening. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest by the afternoon. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY, CENTRAL TO NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND EASTERN PLAINS BELOW ANY SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SIGNIFICANT SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Very strong to potentially damaging wind gusts to around 65 or 70 mph are then possible today along and east of the central mountain chain as well as over portions of northwest and west central NM. Elsewhere, wind gust near 50 mph will be likely. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to be concentrated along and east of the Middle Rio Grande Valley where relative humidity will be lowest. While temperatures will be cooler than normal Wednesday, extremely dry conditions with widespread and long duration single digit relative humidity values will be combined with strong wind speeds. This will yield critical fire weather conditions areawide below significant snowpack. Strong winds and low humidity values will persist on Thursday across northeast New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast Highlands and Northeast Plains. Critical fire weather conditions are expected from mid morning through mid evening today and Wednesday, and again Thursday afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph today. West 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph Wednesday. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph on Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 10 to 15 percent today, and 4 to 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and portions of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Walsh County, Griggs, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Griggs; Pembina BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 19 inches, with higher totals towards the Devils Lake Basin and far northeast ND. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Pembina, Eastern Walsh and Griggs Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow and heavy snowfall rates will reduce visibility under a quarter of a mile. Expect large, impassable snow drifts to severely impact travel. Impacts to travel may linger after snow stops falling.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greene, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greene; Lawrence DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Greene and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boone, Butler, Jefferson, Platte, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Boone; Butler; Jefferson; Platte; Saline; Seward RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Boone, Platte, Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson. * Affected Areas...Fire weather zones 042, 043, 050, 065, 078, and 088. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002...003...004...013 014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042...080...081 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027 028...029...041...042...080...081 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...For both days, the late morning through the early evening hours. * Winds...For today, southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest by the afternoon. For Wednesday, northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...For today, as low as 10 to 15 percent. For Wednesday, as low as 13 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Mercer DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mercer, Auglaize and Hardin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH

