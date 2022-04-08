Arkansas AG: congratulations to new Supreme Court Justice Jackson
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement following the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson...swark.today
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement following the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson...swark.today
I just wanted to say I am surprise about the congratulations from the AG but I don't understand the concerns surrounding her confirmation. If we stop seeing color and start seeing people we all would have a more peaceful existence with others We might not always agree but we can give respect to each other and not drag others down with our petty ways.
That's why she would've got blown out of the water if she continued to run for Governor of AR. Another RINO.
Comments / 26