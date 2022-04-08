ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas AG: congratulations to new Supreme Court Justice Jackson

By Jeff Smithpeters
swark.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement following the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson...

swark.today

Comments / 26

Shane 49
4d ago

I just wanted to say I am surprise about the congratulations from the AG but I don't understand the concerns surrounding her confirmation. If we stop seeing color and start seeing people we all would have a more peaceful existence with others We might not always agree but we can give respect to each other and not drag others down with our petty ways.

Reply(10)
9
Steve Mallen
4d ago

That's why she would've got blown out of the water if she continued to run for Governor of AR. Another RINO.

Reply(2)
15
Related
actionnews5.com

Memphis Judge reacts to Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians and Mid-Southerners are reacting to the Senate confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. ″Soon she’ll be actually sitting on that bench and the visual on that is beyond anything you can imagine,” said Circuit Court Judge, Gina C. Higgins.
MEMPHIS, TN
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to a hospital in Washington on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with an infection, the high court said on Sunday. Thomas, 73, was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, his symptoms were abating, and he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Rolling Stone

Republicans Found the ‘Election Fraud’… at Their Own Convention

Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Attorney General#Arkansas Ag#The U S Supreme Court#The U S Senate
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge questions Abrams suit seeking unlimited contributions

A federal judge expressed skepticism Monday that he can give Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams the immediate right to begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under Georgia law.U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen told a lawyer for Abrams' gubernatorial campaign that she was asking him to rewrite state law to allow Abrams' One Georgia committee to start taking money before the May 24 primary.“The remedy you're asking me to do, I'm uncomfortable with, because you're asking me to rewrite the statute,” Cohen told lawyer Joyce Lewis during a hearing in Atlanta.Cohen suggested that it would have “made more sense” if...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
Washington Examiner

Students who oppose free speech and contracts should lose professional prospects

Law students who oppose the twin constitutional pillars of free speech and the sanctity of contracts should never work as lawyers. Journalism students who oppose free speech should also never work in a professional newsroom. Colleges that encourage their students to embrace illiberal positions against two of the things that...
EDUCATION
Salon

Young White House aide was go-between from Giuliani to Trump during coup campaign

During the frantic period between the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, a young White House aide named Garrett Ziegler served as a conduit of information from a network of teams led by lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell to President Trump, as the operatives generated unfounded and specious claims in an attempt to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Biden Turns to Executive Action on Guns – and Maybe More

It was a big victory for President Joe Biden and supporters of gun safety rules, but it was also a kind of defeat: Americans can no longer legally buy or sell "ghost guns," firearms that have no serial numbers and can be acquired without a background check. But Biden did...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy