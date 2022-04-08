ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Ship U : Quiets Hot-Hitting Bobcats

By Bill Morgal
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At Fairchild Field on Wednesday, Shippensburg University baseball team won 2-1 over Frostburg State. Raider pitchers combine for 12 strikeouts in winning the game. Today marked the first baseball game between Shippensburg (14-17) and Frostburg State (19-7) since the Bobcats re-classified to NCAA Division II. It featured just six total hits...

fcfreepresspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shippensburg, PA
Sports
City
Shippensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Shippensburg, PA
College Sports
City
Millersville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Franklin County Free Press

Ship U: Softball Pitcher of the Week

On Monday freshman Alicia Ball from Shippensburg University was named the Softball Pitcher of the Week. This is the second straight week that she has earned the award. Ball allowed six hits in 20 innings of play this week. Why She got the Spot. Ball recorded three complete-game victories in...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy