GARY, Ind. — The Gary Police Department is taking over a missing persons investigation for a woman believed to be involved in a crash on Interstate 65 Sunday. Ariana Taylor, 23, was last heard from Saturday, April 2. The next day, Gary police officers responded to a crash on I-65 where a vehicle had gone off the road and crashed below. The registered owner of the vehicle said Taylor was supposed to be the last person driving it.

GARY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO