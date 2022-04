ROSEVILLE, Calif. — People headed out to the Westfield Galleria Friday to Brave The Shave, an event that helps to raise money in the fight against childhood cancer. Jennifer Crowley with the Westfield Galleria and Jessica Alonso with Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance sat down with KCRA 3 to speak more about the event.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO