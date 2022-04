(BPT) - Did you know, whether you have Parkinson’s or not, you can make a difference in the future of brain health? Michael J. Fox, award-winning actor, author and founder of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF), who himself has lived with the disease since 1991 at age 29, has issued a call to action — seeking 100,000 individuals both with and without Parkinson’s to participate in the expansion of an unprecedented scientific study.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 28 DAYS AGO