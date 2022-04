For Ariel Rezek, design runs in the family. Having grown up with parents who shared the same passion for fashion, Rezek started working in the industry at the young age of 14. “I got a taste of everything. I also went to school for fashion and design, but I think real-life experience was more beneficial,” she tells us. “I always loved creating beauty around me and fashion is such an extension to express that.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO