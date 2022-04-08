ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

METALS-Shanghai aluminium, tin extend losses on demand concerns

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

April 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices dropped to a three-week low on Friday and tin fell more than 2% on worries that fresh lockdowns in China and tighter monetary policies could dent growth and demand in the metals market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.3% at 21,850 yuan ($3,433.00) a tonne, as of 0221 GMT, after touching the lowest since March 16 in the early Asian session.

* ShFE zinc slipped 2.5% to 332,780 yuan ($52,285.26) a tonne, its lowest since March 18. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.2% to $10,295 a tonne.

* The dollar extended a squeeze higher on Friday, reaching a near two-year peak, supported by the prospect of a more aggressive pace of interest rates hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

* The Shanghai government said it was trying its best to improve the distribution of food and essential goods to locked-in residents, responding to growing public discontent as COVID-19 curbs stretched into an 11th day.

* Chile, the world’s top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.95 billion in March, the Andean country’s central bank said on Thursday.

* Indonesian nickel company PT Ceria Nugraha Indotama has secured a syndicated loan of $277.69 million from domestic banks to help finance $2.2 billion worth of nickel processing projects, the energy ministry said on Thursday.

* The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for April to June was set at $172 a tonne, down 2.8% from the previous quarter, as weak demand in Japan and China outweighed concerns of supply disruptions from Russia, five sources said.

* Commodity trader Trafigura and other firms are moving to take large amounts of zinc out of London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Asia, sources familiar with the matter said, fuelling concern about more problems at the exchange after chaotic nickel trading last month.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks headed for a weekly loss as the prospect of aggressive global rate hikes finally began to rattle investors, while bonds fell and the dollar looked set for its best week in a month.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

METALS-Aluminium prices jump on Russian supply worries

(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) March 21 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose on Monday after Australia’s announcement to ban exports of alumina and aluminium ores to Russia exacerbated fears of supply disruption of the lightweight metal. The move will limit Russia’s capacity to produce aluminium, one of its critical...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

METALS-Aluminium edges lower as nickel shows signs of normalising

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Aluminium dipped on Tuesday, with traders balancing the risk of supply shortages against the prospect of economic weakeness denting demand, while nickel began trading in volume on the London Metal Exchange (LME) for the first time in two weeks. Used in transport, packaging and construction,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Aluminium#Yuan#Gmt#Asian#The London Metal Exchange#The U S Federal Reserve#Andean#Indonesian
International Business Times

Oil Prices Extend Losses Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel on Monday, extending last week's decline as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were stepped up and markets braced for higher U.S. rates. Brent crude futures were last down by $3.05 or 2.7% at $109.62 a barrel at 0351...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Locked down Shanghai residents not allowed to leave their homes even to get food seen screaming from their balconies

Residents of Shanghai were seen screaming from their balconies in protest against a draconian lockdown that allegedly doesn't even allow them to leave their houses to get food under China's "zero Covid" policy.Videos viral on social media show trapped residents howling and screaming from inside high-rise buildings at night. "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason," wrote radio host Patrick Madrid while sharing the video.What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Apple Insider

Extended lead times for 2022 iPhone SE an 'encouraging' sign of demand

Lead times for Apple's new 2022 iPhone SE model are already starting to extend, hinting at strong demand for the newly released smartphone. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee analyzes lead times -- or estimated delivery dates -- for Apple's new iPhone SE across multiple regions.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

METALS-Aluminium rebounds on China hopes; LME nickel slides limit down

(Adds analyst comments and LONDON dateline, update prices) March 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium and other industrial metals prices climbed on Wednesday on hopes of more stimulus in China, while nickel resumed trading by sliding to its lower limit. Three-month aluminium on the LME rose 2.1% to $3,345.50 a tonne by...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

METALS-LME copper, aluminium dip; focus on Ukraine crisis

March 14 (Reuters) - London copper and aluminium prices slipped on Monday, as investors held a cautious stance amid an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict even as diplomatic efforts were stepped up to end the crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.2% to $10,060 a tonne by...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

METALS-Shanghai copper, aluminium hit 1-week high on China stimulus hopes

March 17 (Reuters) - Copper and aluminium prices in China touched a one-week high on Thursday, bolstered by hopes for more stimulus measures by the top metals consumer and a firmer risk appetite in broader Asian financial markets. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime...
ECONOMY
Reuters

METALS-London aluminium eases after rally, supply woes limit decline

March 22 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices edged lower on Tuesday, although jitters over supply disruptions kept prices near a two-week high touched in the previous session as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine showed no sign of easing. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.1%...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

METALS-Aluminium gains on renewed Russia worries, nickel dives again

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices extended gains on Friday on renewed worries about supply from Russia after peace talks faltered with Ukraine, while LME nickel tumbled 12% to hit limit down again. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.2% to $3,390 a tonne by 1700...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

METALS-Shanghai nickel surges by 20% daily limit on supply jitters

March 25 (Reuters) - Nickel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange surged by as much as its 20% trading limit on Friday on persistent worries about supply, putting it on track for its biggest weekly gain on the Chinese bourse since the 2015 launch of a nickel contract there. Shanghai’s benchmark...
INDUSTRY
Metro International

Oil holds near $100 as Ukraine talks, demand concerns limit gains

(Reuters) -Oil steadied above $100 a barrel in a volatile session on Wednesday, as it came under pressure from signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and a closely-watched report that cut its forecast of world demand. Ukraine’s president said the positions of Ukraine and Russia were sounding more realistic,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Wheat extends losses on Ukraine hopes; soybeans rise on Argentina plan

MUMBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended losses on Thursday, hit by hopes of a resumption in supplies from the Black Sea region as talks between Ukraine and Russia progressed, while soybeans rose on Argentina’s plan to raise taxes on soybean oil and meal exports. The most-active...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

METALS-Aluminium gains as China stimulus vow lifts sentiment

March 17 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose on Thursday, supported by hopes of more stimulus measures in top metals consumer China that helped soothe fears over a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.1% to $3,294 a tonne by 0240...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy