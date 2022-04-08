ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

R&B singer Ashanti receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14e6ma_0f2x7Xhf00

April 7 (UPI) -- R&B star and Grammy Award winner Ashanti was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The induction ceremony was live streamed on YouTube, with fellow artist Ja Rule and actress Tichina Arnold on hand for the unveiling of the star. Ashanti's star is the 2,718th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

"You should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for being a beautiful human being," Arnold said of Ashanti at the ceremony. "You should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for being a beautiful human spirit."

Ja Rule, who has frequently collaborated with Ashanti, commented on his strong friendship with the artist, saying: "We've shared so many moments together, but this one is so special. Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is like the top of the top."

The 41-year-old Ashanti's career began with her 2002 self-titled studio album, Ashanti, which reached the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts. The project also set a SoundScan record for the most albums sold by any debut female artist, an accomplishment that landed her in the Guinness World Records.

Ashanti won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2013 for Ashanti, in addition to two American Music Awards and the Soul Train Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year Award.

In 2003, Ashanti released her second studio album, Chapter II, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album was nominated for a Grammy Award, with its tracks "Rock wit U (Awww Baby)" and "Rain on Me" each being nominated in the categories of Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

Ashanti went on to release four additional albums, concluding with Braveheart in 2014. She has sold more than 27 million records worldwide.

In addition to her musical career, Ashanti branched out into acting with TV roles in The Muppets' Wizard of Oz, The Proud Family, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Vegas. She also appeared in movies such as Coach Carter and Resident Evil: Extinction.

"It's so surreal that I'm getting one of these stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame forever and ever for my kids to see," Ashanti said. "It's still hitting me and I'm still stunned. This is proof to everyone out there that dreams really do come true."

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Fired Wendy Williams Show DJ Shares Fun Reunion Pic With Host, Clearly Doesn't Want To Hear About TV Problems

Even if you’re not a long-time fan of The Wendy Williams Show, you probably know by now that the host has been the subject of a number of rumors, conflicting reports, and even had to take legal action for a number of things in recent weeks, as she faces not returning to her beloved talk show. But, with Williams’ series having been canceled back in February (to be replaced by guest host Sherri Shepherd's new show, Sherri, in the fall), Williams has now reunited with a former employee, DJ Boof, who seems to not be interested in any of her TV show troubles.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Record#American Music Awards#The Walk Of Fame#Soundscan
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Speaks Out: Kevin Hunter Says Host Needed TWO Blood Transfusions, Accuses Management Of Putting Her In ‘Life & Death Situation’

Wendy Williams’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. is back in the headlines again and the former “Wendy Show“ executive producer is making bold claims about the media icon’s management team and recent health battle. Kevin Hunter Sr. Takes Accountability For Affair Leading To Divorce From Wendy Williams...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Loni Love Updates Fans About 'The Real' Cancellation

Loni Love is giving fans an update in response to the rumors that the daytime talk show The Real is being canceled. In case you missed it, last week chatter started that the popular FOX show would be no more but there had not been any additional word from the producers or any of the four co-hosts.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Samuel L. Jackson claims Kenan Thompson got him banned from SNL a decade ago after dropping a live F-bomb

"Kenan got me banned from Saturday Night Live," Jackson told Leslie Jones, who was guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Jackson says the "ban" was the result of him dropping the F-word during a 2012 "What Up With That?" sketch. "He didn't cut me off soon enough and I said the forbidden word on television," Jackson said. "He was supposed to cut me off!" EW reports, however, that there is no official ban on Jackson, who hasn't been on the show since the F-word incident.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DJ Quik Says His Mother Stopped Him From Leaving With Suge Knight The Night 2Pac Was Killed

DJ Quik rarely does interviews but agreed to one with the Los Angeles Times. In an article published on Tuesday (March 15), the 52-year-old Compton native looked back on his storied Hip Hop career but noted he’s still in the studio “every damn day.” More recently, Quik was recording with Vince Staples for his next album as well as DJ Mustard, possibly for Quik’s forthcoming album he’s titled David Vs. Goliath (a nod to his government name David Blake).
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Allegedly Sings To Inmate's Daughter Over The Phone In Viral Video

R. Kelly is finally being punished for his decades-old sexual crimes against young girls and women, being convicted last year on multiple charges. This week, it was reported that the disgraced singer's lawyer will be requesting a new trial and as we await news regarding that, a video has gone viral which allegedly features audio of Kelly singing to a fellow inmate's daughter over the phone, sighing dramatically before he belted out his recognizable vocals.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
330K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy