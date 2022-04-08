ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

NWS: Multiple tornadoes touched down in south Georgia Tuesday

By WTXL Digital Staff
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee, Florida confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down during inclement weather Tuesday.

The NWS said Thursday night that it surveyed several areas of damage from storms on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, three tornadoes occurred in southwest Georgia: one at the Early County Miller County line, one southeast of Blakely in Early County and one in Mitchell County.

Damage observed by the surveyors indicates all three tornadoes were EF-1 in strength on a scale of EF-0 to EF-5 with EF-5 being the strongest in intensity.

