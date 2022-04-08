New hope for solving cold case murder of Alicia Jackson

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 14-year-old cold case is heating up once again, and they need your help. You may remember in 2008, Ryan Riddle and Mark Prasse were shot and killed in Prasse’s home. This happened in rural Christman. Now, family, friends and law enforcement agencies are again looking for new information on who […]

CHRISMAN, IL ・ 24 DAYS AGO