New hope for solving cold case murder of Alicia Jackson

DNA Helps Alameda Police Solve 45-Year-Old Cold Case Homicide. Alameda police believe they have solved a murder 45 years after it happened thanks to new technology. Richard Bischel Sr., a 43-year-old father and U.S. Marine who fought in the Korean War, was killed on March 16, 1977, while fending off a burglar in front of his Alameda home. He was stabbed 10 times and found on a sidewalk on Lincoln Avenue.
(KXMB) – An arrest has been made in the 15-year-old cold case murder of Anita Knutson in North Dakota. Minot police said Nichole Rice was in custody Wednesday and is believed to have been responsible for Knutson’s murder. “It was a relief,” Police Chief John Klug said of...
SPOKANE, Wash. — March 22, 2022 marks 63 years since one of Spokane's most notorious crimes: The kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Candy Rogers. It's a case that forever changed the Spokane Police Department. Candy was a fourth grader at Holmes Elementary when she vanished in 1959 while out...
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is trying to help investigators solve a cold case mystery involving a baby who died nearly 40 years ago. “This case has been open and in the forefront of a lot of minds in this area,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said Tuesday. On June 2, 1982, […]
CHRISMAN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 14-year-old cold case is heating up once again, and they need your help. You may remember in 2008, Ryan Riddle and Mark Prasse were shot and killed in Prasse’s home. This happened in rural Christman. Now, family, friends and law enforcement agencies are again looking for new information on who […]
