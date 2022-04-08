ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

New hope for solving cold case murder of Alicia Jackson

FOX43.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia's young life was cut short when...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

DNA Helps Alameda Police Solve 45-Year-Old Cold Case Homicide

DNA Helps Alameda Police Solve 45-Year-Old Cold Case Homicide. Alameda police believe they have solved a murder 45 years after it happened thanks to new technology. Richard Bischel Sr., a 43-year-old father and U.S. Marine who fought in the Korean War, was killed on March 16, 1977, while fending off a burglar in front of his Alameda home. He was stabbed 10 times and found on a sidewalk on Lincoln Avenue.
ALAMEDA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
New Hope, PA
WCIA

How you can help solve a cold case

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 14-year-old cold case is heating up once again, and they need your help. You may remember in 2008, Ryan Riddle and Mark Prasse were shot and killed in Prasse’s home. This happened in rural Christman. Now, family, friends and law enforcement agencies are again looking for new information on who […]
CHRISMAN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Young Life

Comments / 0

Community Policy