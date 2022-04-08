ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Firefighters respond to Temple house fire Thursday evening

 4 days ago
TEMPLE, Texas — Firefighters responded to a house fire around 5:41 p.m. at 9306 Trailridge Drive, according to Temple Fire. Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a single-story home, according to reports. The...

