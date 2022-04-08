ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

New faces will lead Nittany Lions defense

FOX43.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE, Pa. — One look at the list of Nittany Lions at their pro day and it's obvious the defense was very talented in 2021. It's also apparent they have...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Spring Township, PA
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Miami Football Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

University of Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested last month for domestic violence, according to a new report. Troutman was arrested on March 22 following one of the team’s spring practice sessions, per the Miami Herald. The 19-year-old Miami native has been charged with misdemeanor battery. FOX Sports radio...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy