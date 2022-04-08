ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Boy Hit in the Head by Errant Baseball at Angel Stadium Suing Team

By Vikki Vargas
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 6-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull and brain damage when he was accidentally hit by a baseball thrown by a Los Angeles Angels player who was warming up before a 2019 game, according to a lawsuit announced Thursday that blames the injury on the team’s negligence. The...

