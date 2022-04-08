ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man killed while changing tire along SR-54 in South Bay

By Zac Self
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was killed Thursday evening while changing a tire along the side of state Route 54 in the National City area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Toyota Scion was parked on the side of eastbound SR-54 near Highland Avenue after the car became disabled around 5:50 p.m.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said 22-year-old Dave Post, a San Diego resident, was changing a flat right front tire when another vehicle hit his car. The collision caused Post's car to hit him, and he then landed in the middle of the road, the ME's Office said.

Post was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

CHP officials said driver of the Mazda that hit Post's car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. “Alcohol and or/drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision,” the agency added.

The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Click here to donate to Post's family.

user377438864379
4d ago

The picture says it all. If your going to pull over, pull way over. Look at how much room he had but instead he parked right next to the fastl lane.

Related
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man killed while using snowblower

A Pennsylvania man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while operating a snowblower. The incident happened in Westmoreland County over the weekend, according to WPXI. A 2019 Dodge Ram crossed the street and struck 49-year old Brian Hyde according to the report. Hyde was pronounced dead at the hospital the news outlet […]
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
