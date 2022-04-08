Man killed while changing tire along SR-54 in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was killed Thursday evening while changing a tire along the side of state Route 54 in the National City area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Toyota Scion was parked on the side of eastbound SR-54 near Highland Avenue after the car became disabled around 5:50 p.m.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said 22-year-old Dave Post, a San Diego resident, was changing a flat right front tire when another vehicle hit his car. The collision caused Post's car to hit him, and he then landed in the middle of the road, the ME's Office said.

Post was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

CHP officials said driver of the Mazda that hit Post's car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. “Alcohol and or/drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision,” the agency added.

The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Click here to donate to Post's family.