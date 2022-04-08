ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro man helping other former prisoners reenter society

By Michael Hennessey
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvQLi_0f2x5PiH00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP — Victor Michael Vincent Jr. took his first steps on the path to incarceration when he was 18 after a domestic situation with his girlfriend led to an interaction with police.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

“When the police came, I tried to explain it, but they put me in a chokehold. Feeling like I was going out, I fought back. Ended up with a 10-year sentence because I ended up with assault charges on police,” he explained.

Vincent ended up serving about seven years of the sentence.

“They turned me into a monster in prison,” he said. “Fighting was a normal thing. Trying to stay alive. I came home a monster.”

When he was released, he faced an obstacle convicts have been up against for generations: finding gainful employment.

“I ended up finding a home in the drug trade,” Vincent added. “Ended up becoming a heroin addict and using and selling at the same time.”

Vincent says he then had to go to trial for new charges but ended up having them dismissed. Finally, someone in power extended an olive branch.

“Kurt Schmoke was the mayor of Baltimore at the time and said, ‘I’ll give you the help you need to get your life together.’ And I never looked back,” he said.

From there, he picked up and moved to North Carolina. He then got his GED, went to college and got a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

“And I made myself a promise: if I ever got on and I got successful down here in Greensboro, I would work to help men and women who face the same obstacles and barriers I faced to become successful,” Vincent recalled.

That promise evolved into a nonprofit called The Reentry Expert, Inc. Vincent takes on clients struggling with everything from obtaining their GED, to enrollment in higher education, to finding employment. So far, he says he’s helped more than 40 people.

“Usually, I connect with people right out the gate. As soon as we start talking, they realize my story is real,” he explained. “Sometimes when I have a trouble client who might not believe what I’m doing, I’ve got somebody in Greensboro [who]…I could call to tell you a little bit about me. And usually, they’ll verify like ‘yeah, he that dude. Yeah, he from there. Listen to the man. Work with him.’”

Vincent noticed some of his clients struggling after COVID, so he’s creating events to bring more awareness to the challenges they face.

Last weekend, Second Chance – The Creative Impulse of the Judicially Challenged was launched. It’s a pop-up art exhibit, vendor fair and car show. The event runs from April 1 to April 9 at Elsewhere on South Elm Street in Greensboro.

“The paintings and the drawings are from artists who have faced incarceration or artists who have helped people who have faced incarceration,” Vincent explained.

There are exhibition open hours on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“And the whole concept is this talent is here in our communities. We just have to pull it out and utilize it and put it in a place where it can better our community,” Vincent said.

Next, Vincent plans to have an event where they’ll pass out blankets, sleeping bags and toiletries for the homeless. But ultimately, he hopes to work to change legislation and to help those with a record re-write the record.

“Just the look on somebody’s face when you see them walking downtown with their family,” he said. “I got clients that I worked with ten years ago. I got clients that I worked with from Baltimore 20 years ago…to see them doing well, it’s like, ‘wow, you’re doing it.’”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro family responds after arrest made in 2020 murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Almost a year-and-a-half after he was murdered, a local family is getting some answers as to who may have pulled the trigger.   Aron Ray Smith, 23, was shot outside of a gas station on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro back in Dec. 2020.   On Monday, Greensboro police arrested the man […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Lawyer: Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton has received ‘much harsher treatment’ in prison

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Daniel Green, one of two men convicted for the murder of Michael Jordan’s father in 1993, has received different treatment in prison because of who his charges are connected to, according to his attorney. “[Prison] is hard if you committed the crime,” said Chris Mumma, the executive director of the North […]
LUMBERTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Greensboro police: 1 person killed in Randleman Road shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died after a Friday morning shooting. Greensboro police said that just after 11:15 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Randleman Road regarding the incident. Upon their arrival, they found 31-year-old Nikita Legrant Milton suffering from a gunshot wound. They later died...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Schmoke
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX8 News

High Point police arrest more than a dozen in ‘operation to curb violent crime and gang activity’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police made at least 12 arrests during what officers described as an “operation to curb violent crime and gang activity” in High Point, according to a High Point police news release. Officers with the Street Crimes Unit and Strategic Intelligence Unit, among others, worked together on the investigation. On Tuesday […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Heroin#Wghp#Ged
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX8 News

Greensboro police arrest suspect after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Greensboro on Monday after another man was shot and killed over a year ago, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro was arrested on Veasley Street. Police say he has been charged with first-degree murder. On Dec. 28, 2020, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy