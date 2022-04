Students across the State of California were able to remove their masks while in class for the first time in nearly two years Monday. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the move on Feb. 28, noting that the decision was based on the latest data and science across the state, which have continually shown rapidly declining COVID-19 over recent weeks. It falls in line with the lifting of the statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 15, and Los Angeles County's similar move on March 4.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO