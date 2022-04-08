ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EFHS Spanish classes help celebrate local boy’s birthday

By Madeline Edwards
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at East Fairmont High School went out of their way to help celebrate a little boy in the community’s birthday. On April 3, Jaxson Plum turned four years old. When he returned home from school on April 4. He had 82 birthday cards waiting for him....

