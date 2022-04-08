Fred “Freddie” Charles Teubert Jr.

MADISON/BARABOO- Jacqueline Sue O’Flahrity, age 86, passed away peacefully at Oak Park Place in Baraboo on April 5, 2022. Jackie was born on August 10, 1935, in Mineral Point, WI to Alfred and Madge (Brewer) Argall. She married the love of her life, Thomas L. O’Flahrity who passed away in July of 1990. Jackie retired from Aramark in Madison. She was known for her love of family, flower gardening, dogs, birds, dairy cows, tractors, the Green Bay Packers, UW Badgers and coffee. Jackie loved reading the WI State Journal and there was always a copy on the kitchen table. If you stopped by and the Packers or Badgers were not on the TV, there was always a pot of coffee and oldies music playing. A special memory for Barb were the Mother’s Day trips with Jackie, choosing flowers for springtime planting. You always knew where you stood with Jackie, she will be greatly missed.
