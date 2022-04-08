ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndon Station, WI

Fred “Freddie” Charles Teubert Jr.

Channel 3000
 4 days ago

Fred (Freddie) Teubert, Jr., age 56, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI. Freddie was born April...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Rosalee Bernice Verette

Rosalee B. Verette, age 80, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by family. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, WI, with Father John Potaczek celebrating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station on Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m. with a procession to the church for Mass.
LYNDON STATION, WI
Channel 3000

Gerald Lee Huffman

Gerald Huffman, age 70, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. Gerald was born August 30, 1951 in...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Sean G. Stark

Sean G. Stark, 52, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center. He was born on October 19, 1969 in Berwyn, IL. Sean was a kind, very generous person. He made great lasting relationships wherever he went. Doctors, nurses, whom he recently met, said that “he is a great person” and “is a good soul”. People enjoyed his sense of humor and positive attitude. He asked for nothing and never complained, even as his health was declining and his body was getting tired, he continuously thanked the doctors and nurses after every procedure and hospital stay, even the ambulance drivers. He was very well known for bringing a variety of candy to each of his appointments at Mercy South Clinic in Janesville. He never showed up without some Gummi Bears or Sour Patch Kids for Dr. Stahlecher or his favorite nurse, Audrey.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Daniel “Dan” Raymond Einum

Madison- Daniel “Dan” Raymond Einum, 77, long time resident of Madison, Wisconsin, passed of natural causes at his home on April 6, 2022. Dan was born July 13, 1944, in Menomonie, WI, to the late Raymond and Lottie (née Sorenson) Einum. He attended Menomonie High School, graduating in 1962. Dan earned his undergraduate degree (B.A. History) from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh, a Master’s degree from University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, and a law degree from Western New England College, School of Law in Springfield, MA.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oconomowoc, WI
City
Beloit, WI
City
Lyndon Station, WI
City
Janesville, WI
City
Edgerton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mauston, WI
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Lake Geneva, WI
Janesville, WI
Obituaries
Channel 3000

John “Harts” Hartman, Jr.

John “Harts” Hartman, Jr., age 62, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, died Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022 ,holding the hand of his wife at his beloved home. Born March 14, 1960, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late John Hartman, Sr. and Goldie (Waddell) Hartman. Harts...
LYNDON STATION, WI
Channel 3000

Linda F. Erickson

Linda F. Erickson, 68, of Platteville, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her home of natural causes. Linda was born on February 4, 1954 in Davenport, Iowa, to Raymond and Virginia (Reed) Breitbach. Linda was united in marriage to John Erickson on August 6, 1977 in her hometown of Kaukauna, Wisconsin. They were blessed with two daughters, Sara and Brita.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Fay A. Rolstad

Fay A. Rolstad, at the age of 85, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. She was born in Baraboo, WI on August 12, 1936, the daughter of Byrdell (Roy) Roundy. Fay was married to Ronald (Mike) Rolstad on March 7, 1959. She was employed...
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

John W. Drunasky Jr.

John W. Drunasky Jr., age 78, passed away at St. Marys Hospital in Madison on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born on May 16, 1943 and was the son of John and Sylvia (Ehlenfeldt) Drunasky. He married Rose Marie Dyer on October 8, 1964 in Madison. John operated heavy...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A First Responder
Channel 3000

Carl L. Bierman

Carl Leslie Bierman, 81, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was born May 10, 1940 in Lancaster, Wisconsin, the son of Louis and Inez (Matthews) Bierman. He married Norma Goke on September 27, 1957. Carl served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked 30 years at John Deere Dubuque Works. Following retirement, he worked in housekeeping at Eagle Ridge Resort for 10 years. He and Norma enjoyed wintering in Arizona where he coached and played in many slow pitch softball leagues and going jeeping. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, watching the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
CUBA CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Edward Lukaszewicz

Edward Lukaszewicz, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Military rites will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Myra Brantmeier Sarow

Myra Belle Brantmeier Sarow, 87, long-time resident of Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Heartland Nursing Home, Devola, Ohio. She was born July 6, 1934 the daughter of Leslie and Hazel (Jordan) Newnham. She married Lyle Sarow on July 8, 1972 in St. Augustine Catholic Church, Footville. She was a long time member of Janesville Bible Baptist Temple. Myra was a resident of Heartland Nursing Home, Devola, Ohio since October, 2018.
ORFORDVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Trula M. Mack

Trula Mae Mack passed away April 4 2022, after a short period with Agrace Hospice care center in Fitchburg. Her earthly departure was unexpected but an accepted blessing as events leading up to her passing were far too much for her little body to endure. Trula was born on January...
LODI, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Channel 3000

Todd F. Wilson

Todd F. Wilson, age 62, of Darlington, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at SSM Health Monroe Hospice Home. He was born on December 30, 1959, in Darlington and was the son of Paul R. Wilson and Eunice E. (Tagatz) Wilson. Todd grew up in rural Lamont, WI and graduated from Darlington High School in 1978. Following High School, he pursued a career in dairy farming and cherished the many years spent farming. In 1998 Todd sold his farm. He later began working at Klondike Cheese Factory until his retirement in 2019.
DARLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

Chad Lee Peterson

Chad Lee Peterson (48) of Monroe, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, of natural causes. Chad was born August 18, 1973, in Two Rivers, WI, the son of Richard and Beverly (Larson) Peterson, and grew up in Mishicot, WI. He graduated from Mishicot High School in 1992. After graduation, he attended UW-Madison for two years before transferring to UW-Stout where he earned a degree in Food Science Technology in 1997. Chad started his career in the hospitality industry but soon found a path into metal fabrication and sales. He had been employed as a General Manager at Nelson Global Products for the past several years.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

Jacqueline Sue O’Flahrity

MADISON/BARABOO- Jacqueline Sue O’Flahrity, age 86, passed away peacefully at Oak Park Place in Baraboo on April 5, 2022. Jackie was born on August 10, 1935, in Mineral Point, WI to Alfred and Madge (Brewer) Argall. She married the love of her life, Thomas L. O’Flahrity who passed away in July of 1990. Jackie retired from Aramark in Madison. She was known for her love of family, flower gardening, dogs, birds, dairy cows, tractors, the Green Bay Packers, UW Badgers and coffee. Jackie loved reading the WI State Journal and there was always a copy on the kitchen table. If you stopped by and the Packers or Badgers were not on the TV, there was always a pot of coffee and oldies music playing. A special memory for Barb were the Mother’s Day trips with Jackie, choosing flowers for springtime planting. You always knew where you stood with Jackie, she will be greatly missed.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Marilyn Irene Liddle

Marilyn Irene Liddle, age 90 of Dodgeville, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Crestridge Assisted Living in Dodgeville. Marilyn was born April 24, 1931 in Scales Mound, IL, daughter of Homer and Irene (Tippett) Jackson. She graduated from Dubuque Sr High where she met Earl, the love of her life. Earl and Marilyn both attended the University of Dubuque, where she majored in Home Economics.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Berneice I. Murphy

Berneice I. Murphy, age 92, of Spring Green passed away peacefully on Monday, April 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on May 23, 1929 the daughter of Robert and Anna (Handel) Kerl of Mazomanie, WI. Berneice was married to L. Vincent Murphy on August 4, 1951 and was blessed with 66 years of marriage. Her past employment included Farmers Mutual, Badger Ordinance, River Valley School District (28 yrs) and Culvers (10 yrs). Family and her Faith were important to her. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, and a previous member of the bowling and Women Golf Leagues.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Debrorah Ann Kasmiski

COLUMBUS—Debrorah Ann Kasmiski (Hein) age 60 passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Praire Ridge Health, Columbus. She was born on June 22, 1961 to Clifford and Bernice (Miletti) Hein in West Allis where she grew up. She was married to Kevin Kasmiski on October 13, 1979 and together had two sons. Debbie became a farmer’s wife where she could enjoy her love of animals. Anyone who knew her, knew her love of cows. Debbie also enjoyed crafting, crocheting and cooking. She found relaxation by fishing in Montello and sitting around the campfire. On the weekends, you could find her enjoying a drink at the Cutter Inn with family and friends. Grilling out and dinners at Club 60 with family and friends were always some of the happiest times.
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel 3000

Anita “La Grio” Fernandez

MADISON/MIDDLETON – Anita M. Fernandez, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2022. La Grio was born on February 6, 1957, in Beeville, TX to Alberto and Elda Melchor. She grew up in Beeville and moved to Wisconsin in 1973. La Grio was the first to go to college in her family and worked many years at the United Migrant Opportunity Services and retired from Home Health United. She was proud to be a Chicana and was adamant about helping others. Also, she became her mother’s caretaker for many years. La Grio enjoyed reading novels, bingo, softball, dancing, singing, cooking and was the best tortilla maker in the family. She loved spending time with her family and was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

MaryAnn (Sehr) Connors

Madison- MaryAnn (Sehr) Connors, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains. She was born on February 23, 1931, to Pius and Anna (Riphan) Sehr. Mary Ann was married to Joseph Connors for 50 years. MaryAnn was generous, giving and kind. She...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy