ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Members of Armed Forces vow to bring awareness to Military Sexual Trauma

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHrc0_0f2x4TCy00

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and in an effort to shine a light on the issue, members of the Armed Forces are launching a campaign focusing on sexual violence within the military.

Military Sexual Trauma or MST is a term used by the Department of Veterans Affairs to describe sexual assault or harassment that occurred during military service. The VA hopes to bring about awareness of the impacts and recovery from MST during April.

“To be pulled out, to have them surrounding me…” CanDice Miller fights back emotions as she recounts her experience of sexual assault while serving in the United States Army.

“To have your superiors, those who outrank you and more or less control your future, to have that over your head…I always had to remain poised. I never let on that I was intimidated about it, but the aftermath for things to keep happening,” says Miller.

One in three female veterans and one in 50 male veterans have reported to their VA health care providers that they have experienced MST.

“The culture in our country, let alone in the military, has been very difficult for people who report. And unfortunately, survivors have not been met with support historically,” says Dr. Joanna Rosner, Veteran’s Affairs clinical psychologist.

Rosner talks about the feeling of betrayal service members dealing with MST face.

“When you're in the military, these are your brothers and sisters and you've signed up to serve your country and no one signs up to get sexually assaulted or sexually harassed,” she says.

The VA's Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention is launching the “We Believe You and We Believe In You” campaign, focusing on the impacts of MST and the recovery.

“This is a place where they can get help and we want to be there for them, even if maybe in the past their experience had been negative, I'm hoping that we can turn that into a positive,” Rosner says.

Miller says she turned her trial into triumph by starting the Beauty From Ashes Foundation to help others dealing with sexual trauma

“We've consciously made the decision to turn our pain into purpose. We don't want anyone to start their journey toward healing the way that we did,” she says.

The VA's leadership team will be taking the “White Ribbon pledge” on Friday, which is a national call to action to stop sexual harassment, assault and domestic violence across the Department of Veteran's Affairs.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candice Miller
News4Jax.com

Armed Forces Insurance Navy Spouse of the Year

Military Spouse of the Year® (also known as MSOY) is a national award designed to honor the unwavering dedication of our nation’s more than 1.1 million military spouses and recognized by first ladies, senior military leaders, and prominent elected officials. For the past 14 years, MSOY has given a voice to a powerful alliance of ambitious and abetting military spouses who have catalyzed their collective power to change the culture of how military spouses are thought about, talked about, and represented while shaping the community to be more inclusive. The award recipients are inducted into a year-round program to earn leadership credentials, expand their networks, learn valuable life and advocacy skills, and make a difference in their communities.
MILITARY
WMDT.com

Forces joining together to give Cambridge residents resources to deal with trauma

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Law enforcement and community partners are joining forces to handle trauma after recent incidents happening in Dorchester County. On Thursday at 6 p.m., they’ll be hosting an event at the Cambridge Boys and Girls Club, called Community Critical Incident Stress Debriefing. The partnership to make this happen is between the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Police, and the Affiliated Sante Group- Eastern Shore Crisis Response Services.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Military Sexual Trauma#The Armed Forces#Mst#The United States Army
News 12

Police: 1 injured in Bridgeport shooting

At least one person was shot in Bridgeport, police say. The shooting happened Monday at Noble and Berkshire avenues around 11 p.m. Police say witnesses at the scene reported a person had been shot in the side and was brought to Bridgeport Hospital. Officers say the condition of the person...
BRIDGEPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Today is National Pet Day!!

Maybe you already have a pet so show them so extra love. But if you don't, News 12 talked with the ASPCA Adoption Center in New York City about ways you can bring a pet into your life. They are using this day to encourage everyone to adopt or foster...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Abandoned bar located on Hudson River barge catches fire

An abandoned bar located on a barge in the Hudson River in Newburgh caught fire overnight. Fire officials tell News 12 the two-alarm fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. The bar, formerly known as Gully's, has been closed for several years. The cause of the fire has not been released...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy