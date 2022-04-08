ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Discover Downtown invites college students to explore La Crosse businesses, venues

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ku92e_0f2x3oty00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — College students are discovering all that downtown La Crosse has to offer.

A trolley brought groups from UW-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College to shops and restaurants Thursday.

Students also could sample the local music scene at the 4th Street Stage and at Grounded Patio Cafe.

The La Crosse Fire Department also brought its mobile demonstration unit to teach students about fire safety.

“Many students don’t realize how many different stores are down here, they usually just come to school, so we really just wanted to showcase those resources they have,” said UWL Student Organizer Megan Campbell.

The night of fun was organized by UWL students and Downtown Mainstreet.

They hope to bring it back next year.

Recent headlines on News 8 Now

Black River Falls schools closed Friday because of IT network disruption

News 8 Now Investigates – Local divide: How partisan politics force local candidates to choose sides

Holmen Rotary donates five AEDs to village businesses, more to go

John Siegel launches bid for La Crosse County sheriff

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Body of missing UW-La Crosse student found in Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of a missing UW-La Crosse student is found in the Mississippi River. La Crosse Police said the La Crosse Fire Department found the body of 25-year-old Hamud Faal near the Division Street landing in about 25 feet of water at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a release.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Local author of new thriller novel greets readers at Pearl Street Books in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – If you’re looking for a new read, an author from Western Wisconsin is debuting his first thriller novel. Kevin Kluesner spent the past 20 years writing and finding a publisher for “The Killer Sermon.” The book was first released in January. He stopped by Pearl Street Books Saturday afternoon to chat with readers. Kluesner was...
LA CROSSE, WI
Go Valley Kids

Explore the Beauty of the Mississippi River & Historic Downtown La Crosse on Your Next Family Getaway!

It’s time to hit the open road and head to the beautiful Western border of Wisconsin! La Crosse is nestled right along the Mississippi River on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border and about a 3-hour drive from the Fox Cities. From the amazing views and history of the Mississippi River to the breathtaking beauty of the surrounding river bluffs, La Crosse has plenty of adventure to offer your family on your next road trip. Keep reading for all of the best, family-friendly stops once you arrive!
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
La Crosse, WI
Education
La Crosse County, WI
Education
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Temporary turn lane closure on La Crosse’s north side

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The right turn lane from Palace Street onto Rose Street northbound will close temporarily on April 4th. The closure may last until Tuesday. Workers will move the barricades as needed for large trucks. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Lane closures coming to George Street in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Part of George Street will be down to one lane in each direction in La Crosse. Work starts April 4th. The closure will run between Saint Andrews and Saint Cloud Streets, while utility work happens at the Hagar Street intersection. MTU bus stops will be closed during construction, which is expected to last until the...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Campbell
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

School board names new principal for La Crosse’s Southern Bluffs Elementary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The La Crosse School Board voted Monday to hire Maggie Maine as the new principal of Southern Bluffs Elementary School. Maine comes to La Crosse from Winona Area Public Schools where she has served as the principal of Jefferson Elementary School. Before her time at Jefferson, she was the behavior interventionist and dean of students...
LA CROSSE, WI
La Crosse Tribune

Downtown Dining Week returns to La Crosse

Downtown Dining Week returns to La Crosse Monday March 28 through Sunday April 3. Downtown Mainstreet has partnered with local food supplier, Reinhart Foodservice, to promote dining at the following local restaurants, according to a news release from Terry Bauer, Downtown Mainstreet executive director:. 4 Sisters. Bennet O’Riley’s.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown La#Uw La Crosse#Viterbo University#Western Technical College#Uwl Student#News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse earns gold for supporting military students

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin La Crosse was named one of the gold Military Friendly Schools for 2022-23. Jane Brannan, UWL’s veterans education benefits coordinator, says the rating underscores the university’s growing commitment to student veterans and their families. “The Military Friendly School designation affirms our institutional services and support for student veterans and military family members,”...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse invited to museum “Spark Sessions”

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — People in the La Crosse area are invited to “Spark Sessions” this week to spark new ideas for a Regional History Center in La Crosse County. The La Crosse County Historical Society, FEH design team and other stakeholders are hosting the two-day event to solicit public input on the project. Sessions run from 9:00 a.m. to...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

The future of Sparta schools: Residents reject operating referendum

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — In a close race Tuesday, residents in the Sparta School District voted down an operating referendum. Fewer than 50 votes stood between the Sparta School District and the proposed operating referendum. “We just wanted to make sure we could keep our same operations through the operations fund,” Interim superintendent of Sparta schools Sam Russ, said. The...
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy