Discover Downtown invites college students to explore La Crosse businesses, venues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — College students are discovering all that downtown La Crosse has to offer.

A trolley brought groups from UW-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College to shops and restaurants Thursday.

Students also could sample the local music scene at the 4th Street Stage and at Grounded Patio Cafe.

The La Crosse Fire Department also brought its mobile demonstration unit to teach students about fire safety.

“Many students don’t realize how many different stores are down here, they usually just come to school, so we really just wanted to showcase those resources they have,” said UWL Student Organizer Megan Campbell.

The night of fun was organized by UWL students and Downtown Mainstreet.

They hope to bring it back next year.

