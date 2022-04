President Joe Biden and his verified arbiters of The Science cannot decide whether the pandemic is over. Or at least, they are being forced to play it both ways. The White House plans to overturn Title 42, even though his own administration's own Department of Homeland Security warns that border crossings could explode to nearly 20,000 migrants daily, any or all of whom will bring COVID. At the same time, the president's COVID czar is threatening the nation with yet another extension of the federal transportation mask mandate.

