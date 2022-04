BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — With gas prices hitting record highs here in Massachusetts, many rideshare drivers with Uber and Lyft are concerned about their jobs. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts is $4.31 as of Tuesday, March 15, according to AAA. In an effort to make up for the rising prices at the pump, both Uber and Lyft are asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge that will go straight to the drivers. The surcharges will apply to Uber Eats orders as well.

