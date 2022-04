TYLER, Texas — The uptick in gas prices is not only affecting daily commuters that commute to and from work but truck companies who carry 50 to 100 gallons of gas per day. “It's not just the price at the pump, it’s across the border, it raises your labor rates, everything and makes it harder to hire drivers,” Donna Williams, co-owner of JJ Spencer Transport said.

TYLER, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO