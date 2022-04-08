ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarhurst, NY

Ari Brown defeats David Lobl in 20th Assembly District special election

By Jeff Bessen
Herald Community Newspapers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the special election on April 7 to succeed former State Assemblywoman Melissa "Missy" Miller, Ari Brown defeated fellow Cedarhurst resident David Lobl 4,667 to 2,413 in the special election that included nine days of early voting. Brown will run again in the general election in November. As of...

