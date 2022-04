Louie is a brown Staffordshire mix who has been at the Coweta Animal Services shelter since October of 2021. He was brought in as a stray from Savannah Street wearing a brown and gold collar, but a scan showed he was not microchipped. Louie is about 2 years old, weighs 44 pounds and is heartworm negative. He is very sociable and curious, gets along well with other dogs and likes to play.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO