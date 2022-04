The New York Yankees just couldn’t generate any offense as they fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-0, in the series opener on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Jameson Taillon made his first start of the season and allowed two runs on five hits over five really strong innings while striking out six. He made just one mistake that resulted in a home run. Michael King followed Taillon and surrendered one run over 2.2 innings. Ron Marinaccio made his second MLB appearance and recorded four outs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO