Homie is a young brindle boxer mix who has been at the Coweta Animal Services shelter since Feb. 28. He was brought in as a stray from Center Court and is about 12-18 months old. He is heartworm negative and weighs 36 pounds. He gets along well with other dogs and loves people. He is smart, eager to please and trainable – he is currently working on sitting on command and not to jump up on people. Homie likes lots of attention, affection and treats.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO