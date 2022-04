With new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future just days away from release, Denzel Curry has dropped one final track from the record: Troubles, featuring T-Pain. Speaking about what's to come from the all-encompassing LP, the musician previously shared: “I like traditional hip-hop, I like drum'n'bass, I like trap, I like poetry, so a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house.

