3 Things Consumer Reports Would Change About the 2022 Kia EV6

The Toyota RAV4 Prime is the plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. Its pricing starts at $39,800 and it is available in a variety of trim levels. Because of this, pricing will vary depending on configuration. As a plug-in hybrid, the RAV4 Prime is eligible for a Federal Tax Credit, which is something that is likely to be appreciated. Better yet, it offers standard all-wheel drive and up to 42 miles of EV-only driving range.

BUYING CARS ・ 21 DAYS AGO