ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

3 Things Consumer Reports Would Change About the 2022 Kia EV6

By Eric Boman
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Kia EV6 has gained some praise. But, Consumer Reports has these...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Cost?

The Toyota RAV4 Prime is the plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. Its pricing starts at $39,800 and it is available in a variety of trim levels. Because of this, pricing will vary depending on configuration. As a plug-in hybrid, the RAV4 Prime is eligible for a Federal Tax Credit, which is something that is likely to be appreciated. Better yet, it offers standard all-wheel drive and up to 42 miles of EV-only driving range.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Kia#Vehicles#Ev#Hyundai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Audi A4 Model Years According to Consumer Reports

The Audi A4 debuted in 1995. It shared a platform with the Volkswagen Passat but boasted the trappings of a higher-end four-door sedan or station wagon. With decades of redesigns and upgrades, the A4 has become a popular option for used car buyers. In fact, Kelley Blue Book named it one of the 10 best used sedans under $30,000, and U.S. News ranks two A4 models among the top 10 used luxury small cars of 2022.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Maserati Grecale Folgore spy shots: Electric crossover spotted

The electric version of Maserati's upcoming Grecale has been spotted for the first time. The Grecale is a small crossover twinned with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and its debut is set for March 22. While it will initially arrive with internal-combustion power, this electric variant will join the lineup in...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

New 2023 Hyundai Palisade Spy Shots Reveal Fresh Looks

Wait for a second. The Hyundai Palisade is already receiving a makeover? It feels like this SUV just hit the scene, and it arrived in 2020. It doesn’t seem old and outdated at all, but the 2023 Hyundai Palisade will have fresh new features either way. The 2023 Hyundai...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Difference Between the RAV4 Prime and Hybrid?

Toyota has many fuel-efficient SUV options in its lineup. The RAV4 Prime and RAV4 Hybrid are the two most fuel-efficient Toyota SUVs. How do the two models compare?. What’s the difference between the RAV4 Prime and Hybrid?. The RAV4 Prime and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid are two very different models....
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Ranks the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon Above the Kia Stinger

Consumer Reports reviews many different types of cars, and luxury car segments that are often overlooked are sports sedans and executive cars. These cars, such as the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon, aren’t overly extravagant but still provide a stylish, powerful, and fun ride for customers. This is especially true for the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon, which Consumer Reports ranked above the better-known 2022 Kia Stinger.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

89K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy