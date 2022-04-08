ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captain America’s First Comic Book Sells At Auction For $3.1M

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
 4 days ago
Many a mom has thrown out the comics left behind when their students headed off into the world. They didn’t know they were throwing away a future fortune.

The first comic book that featured Captain America sold at auction today for $3.1 million. The price is just short of the record of $3.6 million, set in 2014 for Spider-Man’s first comic appearance. The buyer was not identified.

The price is a far cry from the 10 cents the book sold for when it was first published in 1941. Its initial sales are lost to time, but the cover features Cap punching out Adolf Hitler, a popular notion in the war years.

Comic auctions for No. 1 issues have skyrocketed in the last few years. Superman No. 1 went for $3.2 million in 2014, while Batman’s debut fetched $2.2 million in 2021.

Marvel Studios is currently working on Captain America 4, but few details have emerged beyond the vehicle starring Anthony Mackie as Captain America.

Captain America 4 is being scripted by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman, along with series staff writer Dalan Musson. This is not believed to be the top-secret project tipped by my colleague Justin Kroll that might bring Chris Evans back into the fold. A director hasn’t yet been set for Mackie’s film.

