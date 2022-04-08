ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

11 Riders Rescued from Universal Studios Ride After Power Outage

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

UNIVERSAL CITY (CNS) - Eleven people were rescued today after becoming stuck on a ride that lost power at Universal Studios.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to rescue the riders from the Transformers ride after it lost power and became inoperable about 3:45 p.m., according to a department statement.

The riders were rescued by about 6 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

``As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions,'' a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood told NBC4.

``Power has been fully restored and we're working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open.''

Comments / 1

ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

