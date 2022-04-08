11 Riders Rescued from Universal Studios Ride After Power Outage

Photo: Getty Images

UNIVERSAL CITY (CNS) - Eleven people were rescued today after becoming stuck on a ride that lost power at Universal Studios.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to rescue the riders from the Transformers ride after it lost power and became inoperable about 3:45 p.m., according to a department statement.

The riders were rescued by about 6 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

``As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions,'' a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood told NBC4.

``Power has been fully restored and we're working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open.''