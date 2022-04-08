Hurricane Predictions with Dr. Phil Klotzbach and Brian Alonzo

Doctor Phil Klotzbach and Colorado State University released their Atlantic Hurricane season forecast Thursday.

The forecast calls for 19 named storms compared to the 30-year average of 14.4.

Nine named storms are expected to be hurricanes compared to the 30-year average of 7.2 hurricanes.

The forecast gives Texas a 54 percent chance of a hurricane coming very close to or making landfall this year, and the chances for a major hurricane to get dangerously close or to make landfall in Texas, at 25 percent this year versus the usual probability being closer to 16 percent.