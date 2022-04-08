ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hurricane Predictions with Dr. Phil Klotzbach and Brian Alonzo

By Howard Gordon
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIGKv_0f2x1TO100

Doctor Phil Klotzbach and Colorado State University released their Atlantic Hurricane season forecast Thursday.

The forecast calls for 19 named storms compared to the 30-year average of 14.4.

Nine named storms are expected to be hurricanes compared to the 30-year average of 7.2 hurricanes.

The forecast gives Texas a 54 percent chance of a hurricane coming very close to or making landfall this year, and the chances for a major hurricane to get dangerously close or to make landfall in Texas, at 25 percent this year versus the usual probability being closer to 16 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OayjC_0f2x1TO100

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott urges Texas to monitor weather conditions

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott encouraged Texans to monitor weather conditions. Fire danger and severe weather threaten the State of Texas. Extreme fire weather conditions may affect a significant portion of the western half of Texas today and tomorrow due to high wind gusts, dry fuels and low humidity. Today, the primary areas of concern are the Panhandle, South Plains and West Texas. Tomorrow, the risk will shift to much of the southern half of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott held roundtable on energy sector

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott held a roundtable discussion with oil and gas stakeholders. The roundtable took place at Champion X in Odessa, Texas. The Governor and attendees discussed current issues facing the energy sector, including hostility from certain groups towards the industry. Another issue is how the State of Texas can continue to partner with the oil and gas industry to create more jobs and help the industry continue to succeed.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

People in the Crossroads travel to Austin to reopen oyster bays

GALVESTON, Texas – Last month, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department closed the San Antonio bay, Espiritu Santa bay, Carlos bay, Mesquite bay, Ayres bay systems, and the bay near Austwell-Tivoli in Refugio county. On Wednesday, March 23, during a protest many people expressed their concerns in Austin, Texas. They were demanding for the Texas Parks and Wildlife to re-open the oyster bays and complete further studies demonstrating the initial reason why they closed the bays in the first place. According to TP&W, they closed these bays due to the negative biological impacts experienced from excessive harvesting. Diane Wilson is an environmental advocate and says they should have a Spanish interpreter.
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

TP&W closes some Oyster bays in Texas

SEADRIFT, Texas – On Tuesday, March 8, during a Seadrift City Council meeting they passed a resolution. Where attendees asked for economic impact studies in the proposed closing areas and surrounding communities. Such as San Antonio Bay, Espiritu Santa Bay, Carlos Bay, Mesquite Bay, Ayres Bay systems, and Austwell-Tivoli in Refugio county. In addition, they vented about their appreciation for the resolution passage opposing these closures. Then responded with an applause. TP&W said they closed these bays because keeping them open would increase negative biological impacts due to harvest pressure. As a result, the proposed amendment to the Texas Administrative Code, Chapter 58.21 on oysters, shrimp, and fin fish along with a sub chapter titled was passed: A : Statewide Oyster Fishery Proclamation, calls for the closing of Carlos Bay, Mesquite Bay, and Ayres Bay due to negative biological impacts of increased harvest pressure.
SEADRIFT, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy