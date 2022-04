ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 has learned new details about the release of former Buncombe County Manager Wanda Greene from federal custody. In October of 2022, Greene becomes eligible for home detention. Her release date has also been moved up to March of 2023, but there are circumstances where she could be released sooner than that.

