Bishop Fisher visits Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, offers support

 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bishop Michael Fisher on Thursday visited the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center to talk with locals with Ukrainian ties, including some priests. He says the local diocese is...

WGRZ TV

New exhibit at Italian Cultural Center showcases Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Astonishing photo-realistic paintings of Buffalo, 42 of them, are on display in north Buffalo. A former library on the corner of Delaware Ave. and Hertel Ave. is now the Italian Cultural Center. The president Mario Giacobbi says, "While this is primarily a function of Italian Americans, the real basis of the building was to give something back to Buffalo and to make it open to any and everybody."
BUFFALO, NY
WREG

Morning Center offers free support to expecting mothers

Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making memphis better. This week, we sat down with a group that believes every expectant mom in need should be surrounded by love and support no matter their income. Sachmere Bougard was just a teenager when she realized she was expecting. “It was […]
CHARITIES
Bangor Daily News

Bishop Deeley to celebrate Mass at UMaine’s Newman Center on Sunday

ORONO — Bishop Robert Deeley will visit the students, staff, and parishioners at the Newman Center when he visits the home for University of Maine Catholics on Sunday, March 27. The bishop will celebrate Mass at 6:15 p.m. at Our Lady of Wisdom Church, located on 83 College Avenue in Orono, and all are welcome to gather.
ORONO, ME
2 On Your Side

Say Yes Medaille present donation to Buffalo’s First Pay-As-You Can Café

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In support of Buffalo's first pay-as-you can cafe, students from Medaille College presented a donation to the restaurant on Wednesday. Say Yes to Education program at Medaille presented a donation of $1,500 to Big Big Table. The program lead a campus-wide bottle and can drive for two months to raise money to support the nonprofit's mission of addressing food insecurity within the Buffalo community.
BUFFALO, NY
Pope Francis
Michael Fisher
2 On Your Side

Dyngus Day tour giveaway being held by Buffalo Central Terminal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo landmark is holding a donation drive giveaway in celebration of Dyngus Day. The Buffalo Central Terminal will enter people into a drawing to win a private tour of the facility for donating $4.18 from now until Dyngus Day, April 18. The donations will go towards supporting the development of the Central Terminal. Donations can be made on the Central Terminal website.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Paula's Donuts selling 'monster cookie donuts' for a good cause

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the month of April, Paula's Donuts will be selling a special donut to help raise money for the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf Behavioral Health. In a Facebook post, Paula's Donuts said with April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, 50% of the proceeds from each "monster cookie donut" sold will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center. The donut has blue sprinkles, frosting eyes and a Chips Ahoy cookie.
BUFFALO, NY
ARTnews

‘Glitch Feminism’ Author And Curator Legacy Russell Declares ‘A Feminist Emergency’ at New York Benefit

Click here to read the full article. Legacy Russell, a curator, author, and one of the art world’s leading voices, delivered an urgent message during a speech last week, calling the present moment across the cultural sector “a feminist emergency.” Speaking at the annual benefit luncheon and awards ceremony for ArtTable, a New York-based non-profit organization dedicated to women working in the visual arts, Russell was there to deliver a keynote speech considering the future of feminism and the arts. The event was to honor artists Carol Cole Levin and art historian Nicole Fleetwood for their contributions to the field. Just a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo & Erie County libraries going fine free

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo & Erie County Public libraries will soon be going fine free. In an email to cardholders, the system said details are coming soon regarding eliminating daily overdue fines on borrowed materials. The includes items from any of the 37 branches as well as bookmobile...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
#Priests#Refugees#Ukrainian#Catholic
2 On Your Side

NYS budget delivers $6 million to support refugee agencies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over 90% of refugees coming to New York choose to settle in upstate communities. In fact,16,000 refugees have resettled in Buffalo since 2002 and that number is only expected to grow. Because of the growing refugee population in Western New York, local refugee agencies, including Catholic...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Aquarium of Niagara taking steps to protect penguins from avian flu

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Another Western New York facility is taking steps to protect its birds from the avian flu. On Saturday, the Aquarium of Niagara announced in a Facebook post that it would be adapting some of the penguin events to protect them from the bird flu. The changes come after it was reported that the flu had arrived in Western New York.
NIAGARA, NY
2 On Your Side

Chris Jacobs, others express concerns about Disney

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs is upset that the company spoke out against what critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida. That bill prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Jacobs, who represents New York's 27th District in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
2 On Your Side

Aquarium of Niagara says goodbye to beloved harbor seal

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It is a sad day at the Aquarium of Niagara following the announcement of the passing of Sandy the harbor seal. Sandy had been in declining health and was humanely euthanized Monday. At age 41 she was the longest living marine mammal in the Aquarium's 56-year history. Sandy was also one of the oldest harbor seals living under human care. The median life expectancy for a female harbor seal is 25 years.
NIAGARA, NY
