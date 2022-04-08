Vols put win streak on the line against Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 1 Tennessee (28-1, 9-0 SEC) is gearing up for another Southeastern Conference battle as they welcome Missouri (18-8, 3-6 SEC) to Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend.

The Vols are looking to continue their record-setting start to conference play as they look to become just the second team since expansion in 1992 to start league play 10-0.

The Vols extended the program record for consecutive wins to 20 on Tuesday with a 5-1 win over Lipscomb.

Tennessee has one of the best starting rotations in the country, led by freshman Chase Burns and Drew Beam. Beam (6-0) currently ranks fourth in the nation with a 0.88 earned run average. Burns ranks 14th in the nation with a 1.15 ERA.

As a staff the Vols lead the nation in ERA with a mark of 1.74. The Vols pitching corps has given up just 50 earned runs in 29 games this season.

The Tennessee bats heated up early in the season and haven’t cooled down yet. The Vols are fifth in the country in batting average (.324), they lead the nation in home runs (71), and extra base hits (167).

Trey Lipscomb has been the big bat in the middle of the lineup, leading the team with 11 homers and 48 RBIs.

The Tigers are led by right-hander Spencer Miles who enters the game with a 2-2 record and a 5.70 ERA. The last time out, Miles took a loss against South Carolina after pitching 7.2 innings, giving up four runs while striking out five batters.

Missouri doesn’t hit with a lot of power, they have just 27 home runs on the season.

The Tigers struggled early in SEC play, starting the conference season 1-5 after being swept by Vanderbilt and losing two of three against No. 2 Arkansas. They seem to be playing better baseball of late, winning two of three from South Carolina last weekend and picking up a midweek victory Wednesday over rival Kansas.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE/PROJECTED STARTING PITCHERS

Game 1 – Friday, April 8 (6:30 p.m.)

RHP Chase Burns (6-0, 1.15 ERA) vs. RHP Spencer Miles (2-2, 5.70 ERA)



Game 2 – Saturday, April 9 (7 p.m. on SEC Network)

RHP Chase Dollander (5-0, 2.58 ERA) vs. LHP Tony Neubeck (2-1, 4.70 ERA)



Game 3 – Sunday, April 10 (12:30 p.m.)

RHP Drew Beam (6-0, 0.88 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Marozas (1-0, 4.05 ERA)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.