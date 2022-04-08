ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick farmers market season on the horizon

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCC0j_0f2wzRW700

Plump tomatoes, juicy peaches and fresh greens growing on farms across Frederick County will soon find themselves at the farmers market.

More than a dozen local farmers markets are set to open soon — some as early as this month. Vendors say they provide a place for customers to buy directly from the people whose hands grew their food, and ask questions about the product.

Frederick Farmers Market at 1215 W. Patrick St. kicks off April 16 with a small Easter market. It will open in full swing April 30, according to Danny Rohrer, president of the market.

Of their roughly 14 vendors, Rohrer said no one travels more than 30 miles to the market. Some crops are harvested the same day they’re sold.

“You can’t get any fresher than that,” Rohrer said.

Rohrer is a vendor himself. He sells meat and eggs that come from his farm in Boonsboro.

“Once people have bought from you at the market, you pretty well have a customer for life,” he said.

Vendors will offer dairy products, baked goods, fruits, vegetables, handcrafted jewelry and more.

“The grower’s proud of their product,” Rohrer said. “The fact that you can see the customer enjoys it helps.”

Among the Frederick Farmers Market vendors is Scenic View Orchards. Part owner Richard Calimer said they started going to farmers markets in 1991.

“They’re the majority of our business,” said Brandon Masser, part owner and Calimer’s nephew.

He usually tackles the markets in Montgomery County, while his uncle focuses on Frederick County.

Masser chatted about the upcoming season Thursday as he stood inside a greenhouse at his family’s farm. Employees clipped young tomato plants to string hanging from the ceiling.

Masser is the seventh generation in his family to operate the orchard. They farm about 300 acres and offer up to 50 different products at farmers markets, he said.

What they bring to the market depends on what’s in season. Spinach is ready now, Masser said, with asparagus and strawberries close behind.

At the markets, Masser appreciates seeing children get excited about fruits and vegetables they might not normally eat.

“You’re supporting local farmers ... but you’re also supporting your own health,” he said.

Some farmers markets partner with government assistance programs to make it easier for people in need to get fresh, local food.

Field Fresh Farmers Market, at the Frederick Fairgrounds, recently got approval to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits as payment, market co-owner Gwen Whitmore said.

Also known as SNAP, the federal program “provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families so they can purchase healthy food and move towards self-sufficiency,” according to the USDA’s website.

Whitmore said Field Fresh Farmers Market through the Maryland Market Money program can match SNAP benefits up to a certain amount. Frederick Farmers Market also participates in the Maryland Market Money program and accepts SNAP, according to Rohrer.

Visitors to the Field Fresh Farmers Market this season can expect about 24 vendors, Whitmore said. Apples, meat, eggs, fruit juice, mushrooms, baked goods, spirits and more will be offered. Food trucks will rotate throughout the season. The market is set to open April 30.

Whitmore said farmers markets are a great place for customers to ask the vendors how their food is grown.

“They get to meet actually the producer of whatever they’re buying,” she said.

The exchange is fun for people on both sides.

“We love being able to talk to our customers,” Whitmore said. “It’s a win-win.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Farmers market accepts snap benefits

INDIANAPOLIS– Since 2008, the Indy Winter Farmers Market gives Indiana’s sustainably- minded family farms and food producers a place to sell products throughout the fall and winter. This is to improve the community’s year-round access to fresh, local food. We talk to Victoria Beaty, Executive Director of Growing Places Indy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg Farmers Market to kick off March 24

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Farmers Market is set to return in 2022 on Thursday, March 24. Pine Belt News reported the market will be held every Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. every Thursday until November at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg. Downtown Hattiesburg Association Executive Director Andrea Saffle said there […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WECT

The Riverfront Farmers Market opens Saturday

Moores Creek National Battlefield to be closed Tuesday for controlled burn. Crews will conduct a controlled burn in the Moores Creek National Battlefield Park on Tuesday, March 22 beginning at 10 a.m. for about 5 hours. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Twenty people have been federally charged for drug, firearm,...
WILMINGTON, NC
riverheadlocal

Riverhead farmers market to open year-round

The East End Food Market will be open year-round. The market, which moved to new space in the former Homeside Florist building last fall, will be open from May through October on Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning May 4, said Kate Fullam, executive director of the East End Food Institute, the organization that took over operation of the Riverhead farmers market in 2019.
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Frederick County, MD
Business
Frederick, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Industry
Frederick County, MD
Lifestyle
Frederick, MD
Business
Frederick, MD
Food & Drinks
City
Boonsboro, MD
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Herald

Harmony at the Farmer's Market

After years of precautions required by the pandemic, the Brotherhood of Harmony chorus is eager to get out in public and fill the air with music. The Brotherhood will sing at the Palatine Winter Farmers Market (Palatine Train Station Parking Lot, 137 Wood St.) on Saturday, March 19 between 10AM and 12PM. The program includes old favorites like "My Wild Irish Rose" rock-n-roll tunes like "Hello Mary Lou" and Beatles songs like "Yesterday."
PALATINE, IL
WVNews

Deep Creek Farmers Market currently seeking vendors

DEEP CREEK LAKE — Vendors are now being accepted for the newly formed Deep Creek Farmers Market. “Catered to serve all Garrett County residents and visitors alike, the Deep Creek Farmers Market is a community event that promotes a wholesome, social gathering place in our area showcasing our rich agricultural heritage, local craftspersons and unique small businesses,” said Maureen Sheaffer, one of the founders.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Dairy Products#Nutrition#Food Truck#Fruit Juice#Food Drink#Frederick Farmers Market
Romesentinel.com

Farmers, vendors sought for weekly Cottage Lawn market

ONEIDA — The Madison County Historical Society has announced new plans for the 8th annual Cottage Lawn Farmers Market. The summer market will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, starting June 7, through Aug. 30. The historical society is looking for farmers, food trucks, and other...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WNDU

Meet the GOATs at the River Valley Farmers Market

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While it might have felt a lot like Christmas outside, inside the River Valley Farmers Market, there was a sure sign of spring - two-week-old goat kids. Rather than saying “bah humbug” to the weather, kids of all ages and species were having a “blaaast”...
SOUTH BEND, IN
ABC30 Fresno

Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Merced has confirmed a Sprouts Farmers Market will be coming to the North Valley. Officials say they received a building permit application for the store at the Yosemite Crossing shopping center located at G Street and Yosemite Avenue. It's something residents in the...
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Frederick News-Post

133-acre farm with restorable all-brick Federal-style house closes at $1.5 million

Listed at $1.8 million, the 133-acre farm at 9816 Harmony Road, Myersville, closed at $1.5 million. The three-story, all-brick Federal-style four-bedroom house is in need of restoration but it features a grand staircase with a continuing balustrade curving up three stories, original mantels, classic sleeping porches, elegant high ceilings and built-in cabinetry. Tax records date the house to 1900, but family records indicate it could be earlier. Ninety-three of the tillable acres are in crops to a local farmer. The dairy barn could be converted for horses or other livestock. The property also includes a spring house, smoke house, with new standing seam metal roofs.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
225
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy