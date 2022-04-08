Fox News reporter wounded in Ukraine says 'pretty damn lucky' to be alive

(Reuters) - A Fox News correspondent who was wounded in Ukraine during an attack that killed two of his colleagues said on Thursday that he had sustained serious injuries but felt “pretty damn lucky” to have survived.

Benjamin Hall was riding in a vehicle with Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova last month when it was struck by incoming fire near Kyiv. Zakrzewski, 55, and Kuvshynova, 24, were killed.

“To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown,” Hall said in a Twitter post along with a photo of himself on a stretcher, wearing an eye patch.

“But all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here - and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!,” Hall said.

In an earlier tweet, his first since the attack, Hall paid tribute to his two fallen colleagues.

Zakrzewski was a veteran war-zone photographer who had covered multiple conflicts for Fox News, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. Based in London, he had been working in Ukraine since February.

Kuvshynova had been helping Fox’s crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking with sources.