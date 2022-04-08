ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Steele BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Steele County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy snowfall rates and blowing snow may reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less.
STEELE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Dilkon and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could lower visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Roberts HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Hemphill, Lipscomb and Roberts Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dundy RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...079...252 AND 253 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...Late this morning through early evening. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest by the afternoon. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and portions of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected, shifting to the northwest by the afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas and east central Colorado. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ this morning to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions associated with strong winds and blowing dust is expected, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may down trees, power lines, and damage property in addition to producing areas of blowing dust that could result in localized diminished visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds will shift to the northwest between late morning and early afternoon near the Colorado border and during the mid to late afternoon across Kansas.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Foster, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Foster; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the James River Valley. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Yavapai County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Prescott, Seligman, and Ash Fork. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected, shifting to the northwest by the afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Kansas and east central Colorado. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ this morning to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions associated with strong winds and blowing dust is expected, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may down trees, power lines, and damage property in addition to producing areas of blowing dust that could result in localized diminished visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds will shift to the northwest between late morning and early afternoon near the Colorado border and during the mid to late afternoon across Kansas.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Edisto River near Givhans Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Weeks Landing in Canadys is not accessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 430 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151 and 152. * TIMING...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening. * WINDS...Southwest to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45-50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent with locally lower values. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Mercer DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mercer, Auglaize and Hardin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Central Mountains, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: North Central Mountains; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY, CENTRAL TO NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND EASTERN PLAINS BELOW ANY SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SIGNIFICANT SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Very strong to potentially damaging wind gusts to around 65 or 70 mph are then possible today along and east of the central mountain chain as well as over portions of northwest and west central NM. Elsewhere, wind gust near 50 mph will be likely. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to be concentrated along and east of the Middle Rio Grande Valley where relative humidity will be lowest. While temperatures will be cooler than normal Wednesday, extremely dry conditions with widespread and long duration single digit relative humidity values will be combined with strong wind speeds. This will yield critical fire weather conditions areawide below significant snowpack. Strong winds and low humidity values will persist on Thursday across northeast New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northwest Plateau and North Central Mountains from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 35 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging between 8 and 15 percent below 8500 feet. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Raybon, or 8 miles east of Patterson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Gardi, Everett, Broadhurst, Mount Pleasant and Hortense. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA

