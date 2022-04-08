Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Griggs; Pembina BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 19 inches, with higher totals towards the Devils Lake Basin and far northeast ND. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Pembina, Eastern Walsh and Griggs Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow and heavy snowfall rates will reduce visibility under a quarter of a mile. Expect large, impassable snow drifts to severely impact travel. Impacts to travel may linger after snow stops falling.
