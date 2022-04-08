ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Your small business could qualify for a company credit card

By Iridian Fierro
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Hostetler, credit cards reporter for Insider, joined Jon Hansen to...

Motley Fool

4 Reasons to Automate Your Credit Card Payments

This simple step can have several important benefits. Automating credit card payments can help you avoid financial consequences of a missed payment. You can also make money management simpler. Automating payments can even help you avoid interest charges. I have a few different credit cards I use for different purposes,...
CREDITS & LOANS
Time

How to Redeem Your Cash Back Credit Card Rewards for the Most Value

We want to help you make more informed decisions. Some links on this page — clearly marked — may take you to a partner website and may result in us earning a referral commission. For more information, see How We Make Money. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for some American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
CREDITS & LOANS
SFGate

Credit Card Review: GM Business Card™

If you’re a small business owner with a fleet of vehicles, there’s a good chance that GM is a part of it. As a leading producer of trucks and other commercial vehicles, General Motors powers many company’s contractors and delivery operations. Now, there’s a new GM Business Card that’s issued by Goldman Sachs, the company that introduced the Apple Card a few years ago.
CREDITS & LOANS
smallbusinessbrain

Essential Tips For Leveling Up Your Small Business

Maintaining great success for your business can be a challenge itself, but once you’ve gotten to a point where your company has stabilized and is running smoothly with very little intervention from yourself, then now may be the best time to pursue further growth. The process of growing and leveling up your business is not an easy task, but it can be made more manageable with a bit of consideration and planning. To help you get started with this, we’ve listed some useful steps that you should keep in mind during this process.
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes Advisor

Best Start Up Business Cards With No Credit Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. If you’re a business owner without credit and you’re looking for a business credit card, your options are limited. There’s only one business card we recommend to business owners in this category. Those with the luxury of time may prefer to work on building credit with a personal credit card first, as there are many more personal card options designed for those without credit.
CREDITS & LOANS
ZDNet

Best no annual fee credit card 2022: Save your money

Many credit cards today charge annual fees. The problem is, they can get pretty expensive, running the gamut from under $100 to nearly $500. When you choose a credit card without annual fees, you can receive huge savings and reduce the complications in your life. A credit card with no...
CREDITS & LOANS
boardingarea.com

Unboxing Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card: Card Art, Slow Approval Process, Add to ApplePay, & Welcome Letter

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. Back on January 14, 2022, I applied for the Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card. This credit card is currently offering a $300 cash back bonus after spending $3,000 in 3 months. Fast forward 2 months, I finally received the credit card. In this post, I will cover the approval process, show how to add the card to ApplePay before the card arrives in the mail, and show you the welcome letter, brochure, and inserts. But first, here is the card art for the front and back of the credit card:
CREDITS & LOANS
Digital Trends

The best accounting software for your small business

Being a small business owner can be rewarding in many ways, but tasks like maintaining budgets, ensuring invoices are tracked and paid, and managing accounts payable can be difficult. Without the proper software to get the job done, it’s entirely possible companies can fall into disarray. To address that problem, many small business owners turn to dedicated accounting software, programs that usually run in the cloud and have the ability to handle all of the accounting needs of the operation.
SOFTWARE
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
ZDNet

Chase and IHG release the IHG Rewards Premier Business Credit Card

Starting Thursday, March 24, Chase and IHG's new business credit card is available. The IHG Rewards Premier Business Card offers an impressive collection of travel perks and protections, as well as strong rewards for IHG purchases and a solid return for business-related expenses. Additionally, the IHG Rewards Premier Business Mastercard...
CREDITS & LOANS
ZDNet

Best Mastercard credit card 2022: Ditch your Visa

Mastercard has been a leading credit card issuer for both domestic and international transactions since 1966, and it's easy to see why. Its logo is featured nearly everywhere, with acceptance at most retailers both in the U.S. and abroad. The standard benefits of a Mastercard include zero liability protection, Mastercard Global Service, and Mastercard ID Theft Protection. Upgraded cards with World and World Elite privileges have benefits like Lyft discounts, travel packages and concierge service, and entertainment perks.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

BoA Launches Secured Credit Card, Business Center for Entrepreneurs

Bank of America has rolled out a new Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card aimed at entrepreneurs looking to launch a new business or build a credit history for their business, the bank announced Wednesday (March 23). According to the release, with small business owners still working through...
BOSTON, MA
protocol.com

A Google-backed carbon footprint tracker could be a game-changer for small businesses

Tracking carbon emissions is hard, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. A Google-backed company is coming to their rescue, though. Swedish startup Normative introduced a free version of its carbon emissions tracker, which it created to help relatively small companies get a baseline understanding of their emissions. That's the first step to putting together a climate plan.
SMALL BUSINESS

