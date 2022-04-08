Your small business could qualify for a company credit card

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. Back on January 14, 2022, I applied for the Wells Fargo Business Platinum Credit Card. This credit card is currently offering a $300 cash back bonus after spending $3,000 in 3 months. Fast forward 2 months, I finally received the credit card. In this post, I will cover the approval process, show how to add the card to ApplePay before the card arrives in the mail, and show you the welcome letter, brochure, and inserts. But first, here is the card art for the front and back of the credit card:
