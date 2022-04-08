ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

More Congress members, VP staff test positive for COVID

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Rafael Warnock plan to isolate as they recover from COVID. AFP via Getty Images

Two more Congress members and an aide to First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for the coronavirus virus Thursday, as a growing number of COVID-19 cases hits Capitol Hill.

Sens. Susan Collins and Rafael Warnock both tested positive hours after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court.

Collins, a 69-year-old Maine Republican, wore a mask while on the floor. She was one of just three members of the GOP who voted to confirm Jackson.

Warnock, a 52-year-old Georgia Democrat, said on Twitter he had tested positive.

“I’m so thankful to be both vaccinated & boosted, and at the advice of the Attending Physician I plan to isolate,” Warnock said. “If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, I encourage you to do so.”

Also testing positive was Jill Biden’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, Fox News producer Pat Ward tweeted on Thursday night.

US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi is also recovering for the virus.

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she had tested positive joining a growing list of federal politicians and those in their orbits who have apparently contracted the virus.

Others with positive tests include Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Reps. Adam Schiff and Joaquin Castro, as well as President Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens.

With Post wires

Comments / 14

Elaine Foli
4d ago

I think this is part of a scam to get their Covid-19 FUNDS approved. Nancy doesn't have Covid-19....

Reply(3)
7
Pamela Hendrix
4d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣so much for the vaccine working!

Reply
14
Dennis Block
4d ago

Well, they're all eating the same ice cream, from the same bowl and spoon, OR they're all sleeping together!

Reply
3
