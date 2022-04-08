Push to get Moderna vaccine to young children

BEAUMONT, Texas — There's still a huge push to get one of the more vulnerable groups the shot of hope. Two elementary schools in Beaumont held vaccine drives Thursday, and we may see more of these for younger kids in the coming months. Drug company Moderna is planning to...
Pediatric hematologist and oncologist Alissa Kahn treats some of the most vulnerable kids with cancer and sickle cell diseases at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey. She said the omicron variant was a disaster for her patients under 5, who are still ineligible for Covid vaccines.
For months, parents have waited for good news about a COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to five-years-old. Finally, it seems like that news has come, Moderna said its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine age group is effective and it's planning to ask the FDA for approval.
Moderna Inc. will seek an emergency-use authorization from regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere for its COVID-19 vaccine in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, after a late-stage trial found it produced virus-fighting antibodies that were just as strong as in young adults. If regulators give it the go-ahead, young children...
As the pandemic continues, vaccines remain unavailable for children aged 5 years and younger. In February, the Food and Drug Administration delayed approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for infants and children between six months and four years of age, citing that more data was needed. While a vaccine may be available within the next couple of months, parents continue to assess risk as mask and vaccine mandates also remain uncertain for the near future in Virginia.
Moderna announced Wednesday morning that it has successfully completed clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as six months old and soon plan to submit data to regulators to get its jab approved. The Phase 2 and 3 trials were recently completed and included the six months...
