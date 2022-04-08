ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Push to get Moderna vaccine to young children

fox5ny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a grassroots effort underway to get a...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 1

Related
bloomberglaw.com

‘Forgotten’ Parents of Young Kids Push FDA to Clear Moderna Shot

Pediatric hematologist and oncologist Alissa Kahn treats some of the most vulnerable kids with cancer and sickle cell diseases at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey. She said the omicron variant was a disaster for her patients under 5, who are still ineligible for Covid vaccines.
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid
MarketWatch

Moderna seeks regulatory nod for COVID vaccine in very young children, and WHO reports second straight week with cases rising globally

Moderna Inc. will seek an emergency-use authorization from regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere for its COVID-19 vaccine in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, after a late-stage trial found it produced virus-fighting antibodies that were just as strong as in young adults. If regulators give it the go-ahead, young children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UV Cavalier Daily

Charlottesville parents navigate uncertainties with young children ineligible for vaccination

As the pandemic continues, vaccines remain unavailable for children aged 5 years and younger. In February, the Food and Drug Administration delayed approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for infants and children between six months and four years of age, citing that more data was needed. While a vaccine may be available within the next couple of months, parents continue to assess risk as mask and vaccine mandates also remain uncertain for the near future in Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough in DNA sequencing hints at why most smokers don't get lung cancer

Cigarettes contain dozens of chemicals that cause changes to DNA in lung cells. Rattankun Thongbun/iStock (left), Shutter2u/iStock (right) If you’re worried about lung cancer, then smoking is incredibly dangerous. The chance of a non-smoker developing the disease is roughly one in 6,000. For someone who smokes regularly, the chances skyrocket to one in five or ten.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

People with vision impairments up to four times more likely to suffer mental health problems

Research by international development organization Sightsavers, University of Ilorin, and the Kogi State Ministry of Health, in Nigeria has revealed links between vision impairment and poor mental health. The study, published in the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene's (RSTMH) International Health, estimates that blind people aged 50 years and over are nearly four times as likely to have self-reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression than those with no vision impairment. Individuals with severe vision impairment are almost three times as likely, and those with moderate visual impairment twice as likely to report having mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy